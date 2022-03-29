When rapper DMX died last year, there was an outpouring of support and sadness that the world rarely sees for an artist. Truly, the musician had a myriad of fans.

But that is, of course, because his music was excellent. It was everywhere in the ’90s and early 2000s. DMX’s unmistakable gravelly voice, aggressive delivery, and sense of the streets were unparalleled and he was indeed the biggest name in hip-hop for at least a few years.

DMX also had a softer side. He was a deacon with aspirations of becoming a pastor. He had a heart of gold, many say, and he was always out there looking out for others when he could. It’s for these reasons and more that we wanted to celebrate the best of his catalog here.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the Top 10 DMX Songs.

10. “Get It On The Floor”

9. “How’s It Goin’ Down”

8. “Where The Hood At?”

7. “Lord Give Me A Sign”

6. “I Miss You”

5. “What’s My Name?”

4. “What They Really Want”

3. “Party Up (Up In Here)”

2. “X Gon’ Give It To Ya”

1. “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem”

What is your favorite DMX song? Comment below.

Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images