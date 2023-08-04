Elton John Speaks Out About BBC’s “Worrying” Music Programming Cuts

Elton John is voicing concerns over the BBC’s recent cuts to music-related programming. In an August 3 post on his official Instagram account, the influential pop artist shared his thoughts about the future of the public programming network’s long-running BBC Introducing series.

“BBC Introducing’s network and support of new music has been one of the best ways for emerging artists to get airplay and find listeners from local to national radio,” says John. “After reading recent reports of cuts to certain services, I look forward to seeing the BBC make good on their promise to continue to support up-and-coming acts and not compromise the essence of BBC Introducing.”

Launched in 2007, BBC Music Introducing has become one of the UK’s top platforms for discovering and elevating new artists from the region. The program is comprised of 32 BBC radio stations that put local talent into their rotation, with the possibility of being added to BBC Radio’s popular national stations, such as BBC Radio 1.

“To stop investing in the future of the UK’s influential music industry whilst cuts are being made to the creative sector across the board would be a worrying step and neglect of musicians who bring culture and capital to the UK at home and abroad,” he adds.

According to NME, recent budget cuts across BBC Radio have sparked widespread worries about the future of BBC Introducing, spurring a coalition of UK music organizations to submit a letter of concern to network leaders.

John isn’t the only artist sounding off about the BBC’s programming changes. Last week, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Nile Rodgers also shared his concerns via Instagram.

“We have had the privilege of traveling the world, which gives us an incredible perspective to how amazing BBC Radio is to the success of music throughout the world,” he says. “Its mandate is to play new music and new artists, so you’re always going to hear ‘what’s next’ before anyone else gets to… Not only British artists but global artists too, and for many years the first port of call for today’s superstars has been BBC Introducing… It’s an essential part of turning today’s wannabes into the culturally important phenomenons of tomorrow.”

