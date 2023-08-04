Doja Cat Embraces Evil on New Single “Paint the Town Red”

At this point in her career, Doja Cat‘s infamy precedes her. Ever since her widely beloved 2021 album Planet Her, it feels like she has been using hate as a superpower, continuously increasing her provocative activity as time has gone on. Now, releasing her second promotional single ahead of her impending album, First Of All, she has fully laid out her polarizing philosophy.

Videos by American Songwriter

On “Paint the Town Red” (Aug. 4), Doja combines smooth, sassy raps with brilliant harmonies over Earl On The Beat’s glistening snap-clap production. With her two-part Yeah, bitch, I said what I said + Mm, she the devil / She a bad lil’ bitch, she a rebel hook, Doja fully accentuates why she has fallen in love with the bloody, demonic motifs she’s been accustomed to lately.

Additionally, during the song’s two verses, Doja addresses many of the critiques fans have had for her in recent months, whether it be her bald hair or her departure from pop music.

Said pop make money, now you try, bitch

You could use a revamp with a new vibe, sis

I don’t need a big feature or a new sidekick

I don’t need a new fan ’cause my boo like it

I don’t need to wear a wig to make you like it

For the “Paint the Town Red” visuals, Doja goes fully satanic with it, hanging out with the grim reaper, donning devil horns, and dripping in blood. The only question that remains is whether she truly loves this aesthetic approach, or if she just loves how much its upsets the pearl-clutching pop music community.

All in all, “Paint the Town Red” holds true to Doja’s decree that she is committed to making rap music for the time being, while still incorporating tendencies from her prior music. Also, similar to her lead single “Attention” from June, it’s now abundantly clear how little she considers the opinions of others, fully devoted to a “give no fucks” mentality going into First Of All.

Watch Doja Cat’s new music video below.

Photo by Jacob Webster / Courtesy RCA Records