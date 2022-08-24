Elton John Gives French Restaurant Preview of Britney Spears Collaboration, “Hold Me Closer”

Elton John surprised French diners at a beach-side restaurant in Cannes, France by singing a preview of his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer,” out Aug. 26.

Marking the first music Spears has released since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021, and following her ninth album Glory in 2016, “Hold Me Closer” is a mash-up of John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” and his 1992 song “The One.”

Looking South of France chic in a matching print shirt and shorts, John stepped up to the DJ booth at La Guerite, took the mic, and sang the new song, sharing his performance on Instagram.

“Hold Me Closer” features Spears singing the lyrics over a more upbeat, club beat mix, similar to John’s recent single “Cold Heart” with Dua Lipa, which blended his songs “Rocket Man” (1972), “Sacrifice” (1989), “Kiss the Bride” (1983), and “Where’s the Shoorah?” (1976).

After revealing the collaboration, John shared a 14-second clip of “Hold Me Closer” on his TikTok, featuring Spears’ singing alongside him. He later revealed the cover art for the single, featuring side-by-side images of him and Spears as children with Elton in a school uniform behind a piano and Spears in a pink tutu.

John is set to kick off the North American leg of his farewell tour on Sept. 7 in Toronto, Canada, and continue through Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.