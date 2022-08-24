4 New Songs to Listen to Today: Adi Oasis, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Tegan and Sara, and Wild Pink

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share four new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are four songs for you today.

1. “Red to Violet” by Adi Oasis featuring Jamila Woods

The first new song released from Adi Oasis’ forthcoming album, the artist calls this new track “an ode to women of color.” Featuring the talented Jamila Woods, the song is sultry, jazzy, and soulful. It wriggles through the air into your ears and explodes with personal artistry. Check it out below and let it simmer on your summer nights.

2. “Symphony No. 25 In G Minor, K.183 First Movement (Mozart Cover)” by Rodrigo y Gabriela

You know you’re hot stuff when you can cover Mozart. Jeez! This song just shows the immense talent of two of the best guitar players on Earth. We could listen to this over and over. It’s a classic built from a classic. It’s stunning and deliciously musical. Our hats are off to Rodrigo y Gabriela.

3. “Faded Like A Feeling” by Tegan and Sara

The newest single from the twin sister duo offers both a sensitive sonic window and a compelling pop push. The two have a knack for toeing several lines in the music they release and this new single comes ahead of their next LP release this fall. Indeed, Crybaby is due in October.

4. “Hold My Hand” by Wild Pink featuring Julien Baker

Like reading a diary, this song is personal and pensive. It’s also melodic and lovely. Featuring the great Julien Baker, Wild Pink has given fans tear-soaked pages to read with their ears. Driven by a lilting piano, this song will stay with you like a secret from a loved one.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz / Big Hassle