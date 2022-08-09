Elton John, Britney Spears Reimagine “Tiny Dancer” with “Hold Me Closer”

Britney Spears is officially making her musical comeback with Elton John. The two artists have collaborated on a reimagining of John’s 1972 hit “Tiny Dancer” with “Hold Me Closer.”

Though the new arrangement of the track and lyrics of “Hold Me Closer,” titled after a line in the “Tiny Dancer” chorus—hold me closer, tiny dancer—are still unclear, John shared the artwork for the single, featuring a rocket and a red rose against a pale backdrop.

Released off John’s fourth album, Madman Across the Water, “Tiny Dancer,” written by John and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, was inspired by John’s wife at the time Maxine, and sold more than three million copies to date.

The song marks Spears’ first new solo single since the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship ended in November of 2021 and the first time the singer has has a release since December 2020 when she teamed up with Backstreet Boys on “Matches” for the reissue of their 2016 album Glory.

Following the end of her conservatorship, Britney has shared numerous personal milestones on Instagram, including her recent wedding to Sam Asghari, her recent miscarriage, and an a capella version of her 1998 hit “Baby One More Time.”

This is the third time John has collaborated with juggernaut pop stars within the past two years. In 2021, John linked up with British singer Dua Lipa for “Cold Heart (Pnau remix),” released on his The Lockdown Sessions album, and also worked with Lady Gaga on “Sine From Above” in 2020.

