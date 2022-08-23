Elton John Shares First Snippet of Britney Spears Collab “Hold Me Closer”

We’re just a few days away from Britney Spears making her triumphant return to music with Elton John. The duo is set to release a reimagined version of John’s and Bernie Taupin’s “Tiny Dancer” on Friday (August 26).

After announcing the collaboration earlier this month, John unveiled a short snippet of “Hold Me Closer” on his Tik Tok. In the 14-second clip, Spears’ voice can be heard alongside John’s as the pair sing the lyrics and melody to the 1971 hit.

The music, though, has been updated with a clapping pop beat and some high-octave synths and rhythm guitar. The clip sees the song build to staple dance music drop before abruptly cutting off. Check it out below.

The new collab seems to be in the same vein as John’s 2021 release with Dua Lipa and PNAU, “Cold Heart.” The remix sees an interpolated chorus of his 1972 hit “Rocket Man” as well as a few lesser-known tracks throughout.

The Tik Tok also seems to unveil the cover art for the track, which features side-by-side photos of Spears and John as young children. “Hold Me Closer” marks the pop star’s first release since Glory in 2016, and also her first since ending her controversial conservatorship.

The collaboration comes as John is set to embark on his farewell tour, beginning on September 7 in Toronto, Canada. The North American trek will continue until November 20 in Los, Angeles. Find any remaining tickets and the full run of dates, HERE.

Photo: Elton John (Greg Gorman); Britney Spears (Rich Fury)