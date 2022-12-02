Elton John to Play Last-Ever Show in the U.K. at Glastonbury 2023

Elton John will play his final show in the U.K. as the Sunday headliner of Glastonbury 2023 on June 25. The show marks John’s Glastonbury debut and his second-ever U.K. festival appearance.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage,” said John of Glastonbury. “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.”

John added, “I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

The Glastonbury performance will close the U.K. leg of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, 300 final dates before his retirement after 52 years of touring.

On Nov. 20, 2022, John played his final U.S. show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, donning a sequined Dodgers baseball uniform, much like the outfit he first wore during his first performance at the stadium in 1975.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is scheduled to wrap up in Europe in July 2023. John’s Paris concert, which was previously scheduled for the day of the Glastonbury Festival has been moved up to June 21.

In 2021, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar were the headline artists at Glastonbury Festival, which is held in Somerset, in southwest England.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night next year,” said Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis in a statement. “This will be the final U.K. show of Elton’s last-ever tour, so we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm.”

