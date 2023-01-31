Elton John’s Farewell Tour Is the Highest-Grossing Tour in History

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has become the highest-grossing tour of all time. The Rocket Man’s final tour has amassed $817.9 million so far, per Billboard.

The sprawling tour, which kicked off in September 2018, has bypassed the previous owner of this record, Ed Sheeran, whose The Divide Tour made $776.4 million at the end of 2019. Prior to Sheeran, U2 held the record for their 360° Tour.

John has played 278 shows so far in arenas across North America, Europe, and Oceania. The final year of the tour has seen him graduate to stadiums.

He will end his touring journey at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The rock icon was confirmed as a headliner in December. His final concert appearance will take place on the coveted Pyramid Stage.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 and celebrate the greatest festival in the world,” John wrote on Instagram after he was announced as a headliner. “Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers–the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best-emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. Thank you for having me Emily Eavis for my final UK show–it’s going to be emotional.”

In other John news, Dolly Parton has reached out to him for her impending rock album. After recording a cover of John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” she reached out to him for a duet.

“I just recorded, for my rock album, I did his song ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,'” said Parton in a recent interview. “I’ve sent out a message asking him if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano.”

