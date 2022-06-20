Paul McCartney May Sing “Give Peace a Chance” with ‘Virtual’ John Lennon at Glastonbury 2022

Paul McCartney is set to virtually reunite with John Lennon for a live duet during his headlining show at Glastonbury on June 26.

When McCartney takes the stage, closing out the annual music festival at Worthy Farm, he will be joined by his late Beatles bandmate—on screen—and is reportedly preparing to “duet” with John Lennon, who was killed on Dec. 8, 1980. On his recent Got Back Tour, McCartney has already used footage of Lennon singing the Let It Be track “I’ve Got a Feeling,” which has been put on a big screen during some of his recent performances.

“John’s vocal has been isolated in the footage and it is stunning,” said a source close to McCartney.

At Glastonbury, McCartney may also perform Lennon’s classic 1969 hit “Give Peace a Chance” when he brings out the Ukrainian and other flags on stage as a show of unity and support for the war-torn country.

“He has been doing that on recent dates in America,” said the source, “and it is likely that he will bring that to Glastonbury. Paul may well be moved to add ‘Give Peace A Chance’ to his set list, and that he will run onto the stage for his encore carrying the Ukrainian flag.”

On July 14, 2019, McCartney was joined by another former Beatle when Ringo Starr joined him on stage for a rare live collaboration during his performance at Dodger Stadium.

At Glastonbury, Paul will perform on the Pyramid stage during the festival and joins other headliners and performers, including Robert Plant, Diana Ross, Pet Shop Boys, Bille Eilish, and more within the 2022 lineup.

Closing the U.S. leg of his Got Back Tour at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 16, McCartney was joined by Bruce Springsteen for a performance of “Glory Days” from Springsteen’s 1984 album Born In The U.S.A. and “I Wanna Be Your Man,” a song McCartney wrote with his former Beatle bandmate, the late John Lennon, in 1963. McCartney was also surprised on stage by Jon Bon Jovi who sang happy birthday to the former Beatle in front of 50,000 fans two days before his 80th birthday.

