Elton’s Excellence: What Is Elton John’s Finest Album?

Elton John has released an impressive 31 studio albums in his fantastic career. Parsing through those to pick just one out of the bunch that stands above the rest is no easy task. But we’re going to tackle it anyway. We chose four standout LPs from throughout his career to narrow down the field. After taking a quick look at those, we’ll offer our choice for his very best.

‘Madman Across The Water’ (1971)

Elton John had proven himself as a singles artist by that point. And Tumbleweed Connection, released one album before this one, offered a glimpse into what he could do in terms of carrying an album from start to finish with a sense of thematic unity. Madman Across The Water took everything, from the writing through the musicianship to the ambition, to another level. Tracks like “Tiny Dancer”, “Levon”, and the title track capture John hitting rapturous peaks.

‘Honky Chateau’ (1972)

If Tumbleweed Connection showcased Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s fascination with rural America, this album takes them into the grittiness of urban life in the USA. Sultry come-ons like “Mellow” knock up against prickly tales of alienation like “I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself”. When he runs out of room in the streets, John takes off for space in “Rocket Man”. Extra points for the inclusion of “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”, one of the best-ever tributes to New York City.

‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (1973)

Most double albums are the result of much forethought about making a grand message. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road simply came about because Elton John and his band were that productive. The double album gives him the space to indulge every style imaginable. There are dusty Westerns (“Roy Rogers”) and snotty rockers (“Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”). In fact, there’s way too much here to describe properly in a blurb. Overstuffed in the best way.

‘Too Low For Zero’ (1983)

We’re guessing that some folks would argue for Tumbleweed Connection or Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy for inclusion among his four best. But we have to acknowledge Too Low For Zero, a triumphant reunion from estrangement for Elton John and Taupin. The sound was updated for the new decade without losing its heart. “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” is John at his most soulful. Unheralded tracks like the title cut and “Kiss The Bride” sizzle. Not only still standing, but thriving.

The Verdict

These albums are so tightly bunched in terms of their quality that it’s truly difficult to make a single selection. Too Low For Zero only suffers by comparison in that it’s more a collection of cool songs than a cohesive statement as a whole.

Honky Chateau might fall just a notch short in terms of the number of no-doubt classic songs it contains. It is tough to find anything to knock when it comes to Madman Across The Water. If we had one quibble, it’s that the longest song (“Indian Sunset”) is well-meaning but somewhat of a slog.

That leaves Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. It’s simply incredible to contemplate just how much brilliance John and his cohorts deliver over the four sides. Not only is it Elton’s best, but it’s on the short list of all-time classic rock greats.

Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns