Elvis Presley Has Returned to the Building: AI Will Resurrect the King for New Immersive Experience

Born too late to see Elvis Presley perform live? That could all change soon. Layered Reality, a British company who creates immersive entertainment experiences, is using AI to bring the King back to life for an experience called Elvis Evolution, premiering in London in November 2024.

The new show will take fans on an immersive journey through Presley’s life and career. It begins with his early life in Mississippi, travels through his career to his life at Graceland and his iconic Las Vegas performances. The pièce de résistance will be an AI generated live performance by Presley, created using archival footage and home videos and photos.

The goal of Elvis Evolution is to allow fans to feel like they are actually attending an Elvis Presley concert in his heyday. Layered Reality uses augmented reality, AI, sensory effects, and projection to create the unique experience. According to the official website, the goal is “blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.”

Renewed Interest for Elvis Presley Leads to New Immersive Experience

In an interview with Reuters, Layered Reality CEO Andrew McGuinness said, “It’s going to be a joyous celebration of Elvis’s life; the man, the music, and his cultural legacy.”

46 years after his death, the love for Elvis Presley has not faded. The past couple of years saw multiple movies about his life and career, from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in 2022, to Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla in 2023, about Presley’s ex-wife. Existing fans enjoyed the look back at the King’s life, while new fans were created from these dramatized looks at his relationships.

The waitlist for Elvis Evolution tickets is now available. The show will premiere in November 2024 in London, with international shows planned in Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo.

In recent news, Taylor Swift broke Presley’s record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Presley previously held the record with 67 weeks at No. 1 with a total of 10 albums from 1956 to 2002. Swift, however, beat that record with 68 weeks at No. 1 with her rerecorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which hit five weeks in December 2023. Presley held onto that record hard, but there’s really no slowing down the runaway Taylor Swift train.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images