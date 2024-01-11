Watch: Luke Bryan Channels Elvis Presley With Flawless Take On Classic

Luke Bryan channeled the King in a performance that’s uncanny. The country singer put on his best Elvis Presley impersonation for a rendition of a classic.

Bryan decided to close out his residency in Las Vegas in style by channeling one of the city’s famed singers. Presley became synonymous with the city during his later career thanks to a lengthy residency there.

Bryan decided to sing “The Wonder of You,” which began life as a gospel song before Presley repurposed it into a hit. While Bryan didn’t don the bejeweled outfits or sideburns, he did put on a convincing impersonation of the King.

Bryan attempted to copy Presley’s signature vocal pattern and even channeled a few dance moves (though no one will ever match Presley’s swagger). Taking to social media, Bryan wrote, “Listened to this over and over as a kid. Fun to do a small clip on my last night in vegas. Happy Birthday Elvis.”

Fans loved Bryan’s interpretation of Presley’s work. One person wrote, “Thank you for a great tribute to the king.” Another commented, “Could listen to more Elvis done by you!! Awesome!” Still, another wrote, “I think you should do some elvis songs on your upcoming tour cant wait to see where you going this year.”

Luke Bryan Says Goodbye to Las Vegas

Bryan is officially saying goodbye to Las Vegas. In an interview with Country Now, Bryan opened up about performing in Sin City.

“It is unbelievable that we’ve reached the end of our two-year run at Resorts World Theatre,” Bryan said. “Las Vegas has been a home away from home the last two years, and I am grateful to all the fans who have joined us night after night to experience this production. This has truly been an experience I’ll never forget.”

Bryan compared singing in Las Vegas to military training. He said balancing all the different aspects of his life proved challenging.

“My main thing is always trying to focus on writing songs — carving out enough time to write songs — and then making some albums and then having a nice balance,” he said. “The past couple years of my life with ‘American Idol,’ Vegas [residency], my tour dates and stuff put a lot on my plate, and I’ve learned that I can survive it. It’s been like two years of Navy Seal training for me — but the main thing is a nice balance.”

