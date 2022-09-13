New Sofia Coppola Film ‘Priscilla’ Will Be Based on Priscilla Presley’s Memoir ‘Elvis and Me’

Another Elvis is set to appear on the silver screen, but this time it’s not his movie.

Priscilla will be the next feature film from Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola. The film will be based on and adapted from the 1985 memoir and international bestseller, Elvis and Me, by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley. No solid details have been released about the project, but Priscilla will most likely be an intimate telling of the couple’s marriage and life together with the wife-turned-businesswoman-and-actress at the center.

Mare of Easttown‘s Cailee Spaeny and Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi are set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. The couple were married from 1967 to 1973. After the King’s death in 1977, it was his ex-wife, Priscilla, who worked to establish Elvis Presley Enterprises and made Elvis’s famed Memphis mansion, Graceland, the tourist destination it is today.

While Coppola reportedly met with a number of actors to take on the role of Elvis, Spaeny had been the director’s choice for Priscilla from day one.

Elordi has big shoes to fill as the role of Elvis is no small feat. With Priscilla following the 2022 Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann, which saw Austin Butler stun in his portrayal of the hip-shaking King, the bar has been raised that much higher.

In a recent GQ cover story, the actor touched on the topic of Elvis, saying “I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando. I’ve researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I’m trying to learn from these people. Because I obviously don’t have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they’re almost like guiding beacons.”

Priscilla is set to begin filming in Toronto this fall.

