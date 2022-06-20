Eminem Reveals “Therapeutic” Effects of Rapping About Mental Health and Addiction

Eminem has his own form of therapy.

The rapper, who appeared on Sway Calloway’s Sway in the Morning radio show on Sirius XM’s Shade 45, revealed that rapping about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse throughout his career has been “therapeutic.”

“One of the great things about rap music is that you could put so much of your life in it,” Eminem said.

Eminem also explained that it’s rap music in general, not just his own, that has changed his life. Listening to Westside Boogie’s recently released album, MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES, he says, helps keep the creativity alive.

“Watching [Boogie] just keep getting better and better and better is incredible too. And he’s got so much of his life weaved in this album. You know what I’m saying? I think that it’s therapeutic,” he said on air.

In addition to his recent radio show appearance, the “Lose Yourself” rapper has been staying busy. Eminem recently collaborated with CeeLo Green to release the song “The King and I,” off of the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, Elvis. Dr. Dre co-produced the track, which Eminem sings over the sampled “Jailhouse Rock” and compares himself to Elvis Presley.

This is not the first time that Eminem has worked with Dr. Dre. Earlier this year, Eminem performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dog. Before that, Dr. Dre was the executive producer of Eminem’s 2002 album The Eminem Show.

But getting back to The King, the Elvis soundtrack will consist of 36 tracks and include songs by Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, Stevie Nicks, and Jack White.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images