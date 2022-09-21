Emotional First Look into New Selena Gomez Documentary

Bright spotlights cast dark shadows. A documentary about Selena Gomez shares that truth as it pertains to the life and career of the pop star.

Tuesday (Sept. 20), a first look at the film, My Mind and Me, offered a vulnerable and emotional glimpse into the singer’s story. “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom,” a statement about the documentary read. “But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The teaser flashes between footage of Gomez crying in bed to laughing with friends then back to more tears and then more laughs. This all-encompassing look into the singer’s private life is a rare one and the film will most likely touch on the highs and lows she’s faced over the last few years.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, the “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself” singer wrote, “My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life.”

Gomez turned 30 earlier this summer and reflected on the lessons she took away from her 20s. In a touching Instagram post, she shared, “Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.”

The post went on to read that she is still learning through it all, but is now more certain of who she is and what she wants. “I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you,” her caption continued. “After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.”

Check out the quick preview of My Mind and Me below.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)