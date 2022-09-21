Bush Releases New Single Encouraging Uninhibited Love, “Heavy is the Ocean”

Famed British-born rock group Bush has released a new single encouraging uninhibited love, “Heavy is the Ocean,” which also portends a new LP.

The band’s new album, The Art of Survival, is set to drop on October 7 and can be pre-ordered HERE. Bush is also currently on the road with Alice in Chains and fans can check out those remaining tour dates here below, as well.

“Heavy is the Ocean” is the second single from Bush’s upcoming ninth LP. “Oh Lord, this is going to open the record,” said lead singer and frontman for the band, Gavin Rossdale, of the track and its memorable guitar riff. “It really sets the tone and the gravitas of the album. I love the power of the ocean. It’s mesmerizing to me. It feeds your soul. The song uses the imagery I love. At this point, I’m chained at the zoo of rock! So, I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’m going to turn that puppy up. This one definitely represents The Art of Survival.'”

Rossdale adds of the forthcoming LP, “Instead of being mournful or self-piteous, this is about the success stories of humanity’s survival against the odds. People just find a way to push through. We’ve all obviously suffered to varying degrees. I think the nature of life is the art of survival. Everyone is being tested all of the time, but we find a way. In recent memory, we’ve made major strides and shown great resilience in the face of war, endless instances of racism, gender politics, a pandemic, and a melting pot of what we’ve experienced. For me, The Art of Survival encompasses all of this.”

Check out the new LP’s tracklist here below along with their remaining tour dates.

THE ART OF SURVIVAL TRACKLISTING:

Heavy Is The Ocean Slow Me More Than Machines May Your Love Be Pure Shark Bite Human Sand Kiss Me I’m Dead Identity Creatures of the Fire Judas Is A Riot Gunfight 1000 Years

REMAINING TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 17 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Sep 21 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Fri Sep 23 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino

Tue Sep 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Sep 28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 30 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat Oct 1 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 4 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 5 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Oct 7 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Oct 8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Photo by Thomas Rabsch / Shore Fire Media