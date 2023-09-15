Eric Clapton and Bradley Walker Release Cover of “Always On My Mind”

Eric Clapton and Bradley Walker teamed up to release a rendition of “Always On My Mind” in honor of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday. The country icon celebrated the milestone birthday earlier this year with a slew of famous faces. Now, Clapton and Walker have decided to keep the celebrations going with their cover.

Nelson shared his version of the country standard in 1982. Though he wasn’t the first artist to perform the ballad, it became a major success for him. It spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

Clapton and Walker’s version was shared alongside a music video full of footage from Nelson’s sprawling career. Check out the song and music video, below.

American Songwriter was on hand to catch Nelson’s 90th birthday concert with a star-studded lineup that included Keith Richards, Neil Young, Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, Stephen Stills, Snoop Dogg, and more.

“The venue was made even more magical with the sounds of Nelson’s timeless songs pouring through the speakers as if the artists’ voices were wrapping attendees in a hug,” American Songwriter wrote in a review of the show. “The event was not only a celebration of Nelson’s monumental birthday, but a celebration of his life and legacy all wrapped up in the music that’s translated across generations. Below, we look at some of the standout moments from night one of Long Story Short.“

Clapton is currently on tour. He is set to complete a few U.S. dates this month before heading overseas for a U.K. and Irish leg. Find his full tour dates, HERE.

Walker is set to join Clapton at his Crossroads Guitar Festival on September 23 in Los Angeles. Following that date, he has a number of shows at churches around the country. Find his full tour dates, HERE.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns