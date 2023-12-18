“What an Absolute Legend”: Fans Rave About Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration, Star-Studded Performances

Willie Nelson certainly knows how to celebrate a birthday in style. The Outlaw Country legend rang in his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert. Guests included Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, and Snoop Dogg.

Keith Richards even made a guest appearance to the surprise of many. Nelson took to the Hollywood Bowl in April 2023, but viewers are now getting the chance to see the concert due to the release of Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90.

In response to the special, viewers are celebrating Nelson and all of his accomplishments. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one viewer wrote about Nelson, “Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert on NTV now What an absolute legend The besttttt.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “What a spectacular musical event last night.” Yet another person wrote, “At 90, Willie Nelson still sings and plays the guitar like he always has. He is iconic.”

Willie Nelson Opens Up About His Career

Willie Nelson’s concerts for his 90th birthday were just a cherry on to to a long and productive career. Speaking with E! News, Nelson had few thoughts on his secrets to long life. Instead, the singer was touched more about how he wanted to be remembered.

“Oh, that I always showed up,” Nelson told the outlet of what he wants his legacy to be. And at 90 years old, it’s hard to argue that Nelson isn’t living up to that standard. He certainly knows how to put on a show, and he’s garnered enough goodwill in the industry that you never know who’s going to pop up at one of his concerts.

Talking more about the road his life has took, Nelson said he’s let his work speak for itself.

“I wish I could tell you,” Nelson answered. “I really don’t know, except that I really do believe in imagining what you want to do and let it happen. And that’s my full philosophy and it’s working.” He added, “I’m doing pretty good. I’ve managed to keep my weight down pretty good, and I really don’t do anything that’s bad for me. I don’t drink as much as I used to. I still take a drink of tequila occasionally, but not like I used to.”

[Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images]