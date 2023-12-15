‘Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90’ Hits Shelves, Streaming; Wide Range of Artists Featured at Birthday Bash

Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year with a two-night concert event at the Hollywood Bowl. More than 50 artists came to Los Angeles to help the Red-Headed Stranger mark the occasion on April 29 and 30. Now, months later, fans everywhere can hear highlights from the event on Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, which dropped today (December 15).

The 53-track collection includes a wide range of legendary artists, modern hitmakers, and independent favorites. Billy Strings, George Strait, Dave Matthews, Snoop Dogg, Keith Richards, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell, and many more appear on the album.

This lineup shows Nelson’s reach, impact, and universal popularity. One would be hard-pressed to find another artist who could bring artists like Strait, Richards, and Snoop Dogg together for a concert.

Some artists performed original songs. For instance, Kris Kristofferson sang “Help Me Make It Through the Night” with Nora Jones. However, most took the stage to pay homage to Nelson by performing a song he wrote. Other artists chose to cover songs by Nelson’s contemporaries such as Billy Joe Shaver.

How to Own Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 is available on all digital streaming platforms. However, those who want to own a physical edition of the album have multiple options. It is available in a two-LP vinyl set and two-CD/Blu-ray set.

The Blu-ray features three hours of footage from the two-night concert event. The CDs contain 39 audio tracks from the celebration. Additionally, the collection features a full-color booklet. The vinyl edition of the collection features only select highlights from Nelson’s birthday bash.

Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, who executive produced the concerts, spoke about the release in a statement. “This release captures the magic of these shows and enables audiences all around the world to experience these performances as if they were at the Hollywood Bowl with all of us,” they said.

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage