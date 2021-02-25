Nancy Wilson Announces First Solo Album ‘You And Me’

Heart co-founder and guitarist Nancy Wilson hasn’t let the pandemic slow her musical creativity. Hot on the heels of her Epiphone signature guitar announcement, Wilson is set to release her first solo album, You and Me on May 7, 2021 via her new label, Carry On Music.

The 12-tracks feature eight original songs and an interesting mix of covers, along with a few guest star appearances. Sammy Hagar duets on Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and the original “Party at the Angel Ballroom” features a strong rhythm section in Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters.

Wilson covers Pearl Jam’s “Daughter,” sung from a female perspective, as well as Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising, released last September. “During this horrific time in the world, with all this enduring loss, it seemed like the right time for an aspirational song about hope and perseverance,” Wilson said.

Listen to “The Rising” below:

Nancy Wilson “The Rising”

Wilson recorded most of the record in her California home studio, working with band members and special guests remotely.

“Being off the road last year from touring with Heart, and at home with my good guitars and amps out,” Wilson says, “I felt like I was once again able to reconnect with my pre-Heart self, my college-girl self, creating poetic, intimate and romantic songs, which pretty much is what I first brought in to Heart.”

Nancy Wilson ‘You And Me’

The album ends with “4 Edward,” an instrumental tribute to Eddie Van Halen. Wilson and Van Halen bonded when they toured together years ago. She asked him why he didn’t play acoustic to which he responded, “I don’t have one.” Wilson sent him an acoustic and Eddie wrote a song on it that stole Nancy’s heart. After his death last year, Nancy knew she had to return the favor.

The title track “You and Me,” as with several of the songs on the album, reunites Wilson with longtime collaborator Sue Ennis, who co-wrote many of Heart’s classics with Nancy, and sister Ann. “I’ve known Sue since I was 12,” Nancy says. “Back then she was a high school friend of Ann’s. We’ve always worked well together.”

“You And Me” will be released digitally on March 8, 2020 with an album pre-order set to launch the same day. Fans can pre-save the track, here.

You and Me Complete Tracklisting

1. You and Me

2. The Rising

3. I’ll Find You

4. Daughter

5. Party at the Angel Ballroom (with Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

6. The Boxer (with Sammy Hagar)

7. Walk Away

8. The Inbetween

9. Dreams (with Liv Warfield)

10. The Dragon

11. We Meet Again

12. 4 Edward