Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory To Go With These 4 Rock Songs From the 1960s

Music and memory are strongly linked. That’s why songs can feel so transportive, pulling listeners back to a different time in their lives within seconds of the music starting. For baby boomers, some of their most formative years—their teens and early twenties—were soundtracked by some of the most iconic music of all time. That includes these four rock songs from the 1960s, which likely spark strong core memories for many baby boomers.

“All My Loving” by The Beatles

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Whether you were watching The Beatles perform “All My Loving” on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 or simply associate it with a puppy-love crush, this classic Fab Four track is one most baby boomers can remember first coming out. Mainstream music would never sound the same after that, encouraging a tidal wave of rock bands to sprout up around the world in a matter of minutes.

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“Nights In White Satin” by The Moody Blues

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Most baby boomers likely have a strong core memory of slow dancing to The Moody Blues’ “Nights In White Satin” at some point in their younger years—back when the hair was big and fluffy, and the clothes were tight and polyester. In hindsight, it might seem silly to have romanticized those young flings so heavily. But you live, and you learn.

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

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Baby boomers had a unique vantage point on the world in their young adult years. Society was changing rapidly around them, both in a national and global sense. Songs like Buffalo Springfield’s 1960s rock hit “For What It’s Worth” helped encapsulate these feelings. Moreover, songs like these helped usher in a new wave of folk rock.

“My Generation” by The Who

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Practically every generation feels like the other generations don’t understand them, which is the point The Who made with their massive rock anthem, “My Generation”. What was once a point of pride for baby boomers in their early 20s has now become a wellspring of nostalgia, reminding us of younger days when we were so full of ourselves and so devoid of fear or inhibition.

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns