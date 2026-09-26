Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1975

Some of the best classic rock ballads came out way back in 1975, and there isn’t a baby boomer out there who managed to miss them. If you got to hear these four jams hit the airwaves that very year, you probably still enjoy them today.

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc from ‘The Original Soundtrack’

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I took the opportunity to add one of my favorite songs of the 70s to this list, but its inclusion isn’t totally self-indulgent. This track from 10cc really was one of the most popular soft rock ballads of 1975. This glittery, smooth ballad was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a No. 1 hit on the UK Singles chart. I know I was an instant fan the moment I heard it for the first time.

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“Take It To The Limit” by Eagles from ‘One Of These Nights’

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Eagles are known for their more anthemic jams. But they did know their way around a ballad or two back in the day. “Take It To The Limit” is a folk rock ballad from One Of These Nights that listeners at the time fell in love with. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. It was also the band’s biggest hit in the UK at the time.

“The line ‘take it to the limit’ was to keep trying before you reach a point in your life where you feel you’ve done everything and seen everything, sort of feeling, you know, part of getting old,” songwriter Randy Meisner said of the song. “And just to take it to the limit one more time, like every day just keep, you know, punching away at it.”

“Daisy Jane” by America from ‘Hearts’

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You know “A Horse With No Name”, but do you know “Daisy Jane”? You might just remember it, considering this tender little soft rock ballad made it to No. 20 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the Easy Listening chart.

“Feel Like Makin’ Love” by Bad Company from ‘Straight Shooter’

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An old-school power ballad makes it to our list of 1975 rock ballads that every baby boomer still remembers. And what a memorable hit it was. “Feel Like Makin’ Love” by Bad Company made it all the way to No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart.

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