Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1976

If you’re a baby boomer, you probably still remember a lot of the biggest songs to hit the airwaves in 1976, including more than a few rock-oriented ballads. Let’s take a look at a few nostalgic, softer rock tunes from that year that you might still know all the words to.

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This beautiful folk rock ballad with a touch of prog elements is one of Gordon Lightfoot’s most beloved songs. It’s a unique tune, based on the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald in Lake Superior back in 1975. The boat’s sinking inspired Lightfoot to write this song, and even listeners who weren’t very familiar with the tragedy that claimed the lives of the entire ship’s crew resonated with it. “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald” by Gordon Lightfoot ended up becoming a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and a No. 1 smash on multiple charts in Canada.

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“Nights Are Forever With You” by England Dan & John Ford Coley from ‘Nights Are Forever’

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“Nights Are Forever With You” by England Dan & John Ford Coley is a soft rock classic, one that listeners adored the moment it hit the airwaves. Complete with 70s sentimentality and rich, delicious harmonies, this song made it all the way to No. 10 on the Hot 100 and No. 6 on the Easy Listening chart in the US.

“Arms Of Mary” by Sutherland Brothers & Quiver from ‘Reach For The Sky’

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Remember this folky soft rock ballad? “Arms Of Mary” by Sutherland Brothers & Quiver was a hefty international hit for the duo and band, though it didn’t make waves in the US. You probably remember hearing it on the radio, as it was pretty inescapable for a large chunk of the year. “Arms Of Mary” climbed the charts to No. 5 in the UK but only reached No. 81 in the US.

“Beth” by KISS from ‘Destroyer’

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KISS makes a somewhat unexpected appearance on our list of classic rock ballads from 1976 that many a baby boomer still recalls. The usually hard-rockin’ (and occasionally disco-jammin’) band dropped this ballad in the summer of 1976. And it was a surprisingly soft rock hit for the band. It reached No. 7 on the Hot 100 and also did fairly well in Canada.

Photo by Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images