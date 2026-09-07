Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1970

Soft rock would enjoy quite a heyday in the early 1970s, thanks to some iconic musicians who took the rock formula and mellowed it out. And if you were a baby boomer in the year 1970, you got to hear some of the best soft rock tunes that very year. Let’s take a look at a few gems worth remembering!

“Make It With You” by Bread from ‘On The Waters’

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This soft rock, easy listening classic was Bread’s only No. 1 smash on the pop charts. That’s a shame, because this group definitely had some other bangers. But “Make It With You” deserved the love, in my opinion. “Make It With You” also did well in the UK and Canadian charts.

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“Cracklin’ Rosie” by Neil Diamond from ‘Tap Root Manuscript’

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“Cracklin’ Rosie” by Neil Diamond is an unmistakable classic, one that fits snugly between soft rock and classic early 70s pop music. The song was so good, in fact, that it became Diamond’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, selling well over a million copies. This insanely catchy song also did well in the UK.

“Our House” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young from ‘Déjà Vu’

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Who could forget this CSNY classic? It might just be the group’s most well-known song. And, personally, this song is the definitive early 70s anthem to me. If you were around in the year 1970, “Our House” will transport you straight back in time. Written by Graham Nash as an ode to the domestic bliss he experienced with fellow songmaster Joni Mitchell, “Our House” was a modest hit at the time. It only made it to No. 30 on the Hot 100, but has since become a retrospective gem.

“Your Song” by Elton John from ‘Elton John’

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Elton John was making waves in the 1970s, and this 1970 soft rock track is one that many a baby boomer just can’t forget. “Your Song” is definitely your standard pop song with enough soft rock flavor to earn a spot on this list. It was John’s first international hit, one that reached the Top 10 in the US, UK, Canada, and elsewhere.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)