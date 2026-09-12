Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1973

Many a baby boomer back in 1973 got to jam out to some seriously amazing soft rock songs. If you’re one such baby boomer, you probably remember the following four songs quite well. Let’s take a look and get a little bit nostalgic for the golden era of soft rock, shall we?

“Daniel” by Elton John from ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player’

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Nobody was doing soft rock quite like Elton John in the early 1970s. “Daniel” was just one of many to fit the bill, and this particular track was a big hit on the charts. This song about a wounded Vietnam War veteran was written by Bernie Taupin and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Red Rose Speedway’

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There’s something so endearing (and a little heartbreaking) about the fact that all Paul McCartney wanted to do back in the day was make music with his late wife, Linda McCartney. And they certainly made plenty of music together, both in and out of Wings. “My Love” was just one of many that the pair penned together, and it was released as an ode to Linda from Paul in 1973. This lounge-leaning soft rock hit made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Thinking Of You” by Loggins And Messina from ‘Loggins And Messina’

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Remember Loggins And Messina? This duo was made up of Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina, and they had quite a bit of success as a duo in the 1970s. Their work would catapult Loggins to fame after their breakup in 1976. And in 1973, they had a hit with the song “Thinking Of You”. This soft rock tune peaked at No. 18 on the Hot 100 and No. 7 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“It Sure Took A Long, Long Time” by Lobo from ‘Calumet’

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This entry on our list of soft rock songs from 1973 that every baby boomer out there heard would be considered a bit of a deep cut today. For some reason, Lobo hasn’t been remembered with as much retrospective affection as other big-name singer-songwriters of his time. That’s a shame, because his songs like “It Sure Took A Long, Long Time” are absolutely stunning. This particular hit peaked at No. 27 on the Hot 100 chart.

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