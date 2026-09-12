4 Songs That Every 70s Kid Grew up Road Tripping To

Who doesn’t love a little road trippin’, especially with some good 70s songs to soundtrack the drive? These songs sound like freedom, the open road, and embracing adventure. Here are four 70s songs that are perfect for your next excursion.

“Take It Easy” by Eagles

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“Take It Easy” is one of those kick-back favorites, but it’s also such a car song. This one was The Eagles’ debut single and the first track of their debut album. Originally, it was written by Jackson Browne, who wanted to put it on a project of his own. Eagles’ Glenn Frey helped finish “Take It Easy”, and Browne later recorded it on his second album.

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“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen

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I mean, you really can’t get more American than Bruce Springsteen. “Born To Run” has all the elements of a quintessential coming-of-age classic: It sings about the American dream, getting out of a small town, and possibly falling in love.

In the day, we sweat it out on the streets

Of a runaway American dream

At night, we ride through mansions of glory

In suicide machines

Sprung from cages out on Highway 9

Chrome wheeled, fuel injected and steppin’ out over the line.

Whether you’re driving down Route 66 or just making a stop a few towns over, “Born To Run” always hits the same.

“Listen To The Music” by The Doobie Brothers

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When you’re heading toward a new destination, you likely want to listen to something a little more carefree. “Listen To The Music” is exactly that kind of song. This one was released on The Doobie Brothers’ second album, Toulouse Street, which was named after a street in New Orleans.

“Listen To The Music” was inspired by the hopeful idea that if everyone listened to music and danced together, the world would have far fewer problems. That might not be entirely true, but this song definitely sells that theory.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

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Out of all the songs on Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album, this one is easily the most road trip-appropriate. Even though Lindsey Buckingham was more so directing the words of this one at a certain ex of his, if you’re not thinking of them in that context, “Go Your Own Way” sounds like an invitation to adventure.

Photo by: Fin Costello/Redferns