Revisit These 4 Legendary George Harrison Guitar Moments When You Need a Pick-Me-up

George Harrison might not have been the flashiest guitar player in classic rock, but he had more than his fair share of memorable moments. These four guitar efforts from the former Beatle are not only a testament to his talent but also major pick-me-ups. If you need a little attitude boost today, revisit the songs below.

[RELATED: Remember When George Harrison Earned a Hit Single With This Tribute to the Late John Lennon?]

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“Here Comes The Sun” — The Beatles

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Starting with an obvious choice for a pick-me-up, we have the Harrison-helmed “Here Comes The Sun”. The “quiet” Beatle’s vocals on this song are top-tier, but it’s his guitar playing that really sets the scene. The acoustic trill he delivers at the opening of this track instantly transports the listener to a sunny day, perhaps by the beach, absolutely beaming with happiness. With any other guitar tone, it wouldn’t have the same effect.

This entire song is a testament to Harrison’s talent. Though he didn’t always get his flowers in The Beatles, songs like this challenged his bandmates’ opposition. What’s there to say against this stunning, timeless track?

“If Not For You” — George Harrison

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Harrison played a Dobro on his famous cover of Bob Dylan’s “If Not For You”. He made this track all the more sunny on his focus-pulling version, letting his guitar do much of the talking. The slide guitar sound completely rounded out this cover, perfectly complementing the near-country, naive vocals Harrison delivered.

The guitar work on this song adds a lot of space to the track. It feels massive thanks to the energy of Harrison’s instrument.

“My Sweet Lord” — George Harrison

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Taken from the same album as “If Not For You”, and similar in tone, “My Sweet Lord” remains one of Harrison’s signature tracks. The slide guitar work and his grounding power chords helped make this song one of the most beloved rock numbers of the 1970s.

The lyrics are kind of like Harrison’s thesis statement, summing up the faith that guided his songwriting. But, more than that, this song is a shining example of Harrison’s playing and what he could do when left to his own devices; following his own creative ambition.

“Blow Away” — George Harrison

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The guitar work in “Blow Away” is subtle but no less impressive than the rest of the songs on this list. Harrison had a knack for creating atmosphere with his guitar playing, and this song is a strong example of that.

The guitar work helps ground Harrison’s tenor vocals, giving them something to latch onto while remaining near-lilting.

(Photo by Steve Kagan/Getty Images)