Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1974

Soft rock in its truest and most sentimental form, á la the mid-1970s, might have gone out of style around the same time that synthesizers and R&B influence began leaning this genre of popular music into a more pop-specific category. But the melodies and memories that these songs possess are timeless, as proven by four must-hear soft rock hits from 1974 that every baby boomer remembers.

“Seasons In The Sun” by Terry Jacks

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Terry Jacks’ version of the Belgian song “Le Moribond”, “Seasons In The Sun”, is one of those rare soft rock hits that become more poignant and gut-wrenching the older we get. Every baby boomer alive can likely remember the first time the intense melancholy of the lyrics of a dying man saying his goodbyes washed over them. Decades later and all the more closer to their own peril, “Seasons In The Sun” takes on a whole new meaning.

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“Top Of The World” by The Carpenters

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The Carpenters lived up to their second No. 1 single, “Top Of The World”, when they soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. The song’s uplifting message and Karen and Richard Carpenter’s distinct vocals made this song an instant hit worldwide, and it’s one that every baby boomer can likely sing along to today. “I’m on top of the world, looking down on creation / and the only explanation I can find / is the love that I’ve found ever since you’ve been around / your love’s put me at the top of the world.”

“Please Come To Boston” by Dave Loggins

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Soft rock has enough groove to be catchy with enough sentimentality to be emotionally moving, and Dave Loggins’ 1974 hit, “Please Come To Boston”, certainly fits that bill. Loggins’ voice front and center in the mix helps drive the heartbreaking narrative home. By the time the chorus finally expands to add harmony and more driving percussion, the song has hooked the listener. Decades later, this song is still rattling around in every baby boomer’s brain.

“I’ll Have To Say I Love You In A Song” by Jim Croce

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Jim Croce had no shortage of songs that embedded themselves deep in the minds of every baby boomer alive, and the soft rock classic, “I’ll Have To Say I Love You In A Song”, is undoubtedly one of his most ubiquitous. Croce recorded this song in 1973, three months before a plane crash would take his life. This track was a posthumous release and Croce’s final Top 10 hit.

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