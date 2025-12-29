Every Country Music Fan Should Know These 3 Rascal Flatts Songs

In 2000, Rascal Flatts released their debut “Prayin’ For Daylight” single. The song became the first of many hit singles Rascal Flatts had at country radio. The trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus, took a break in 2020. They reunited last year, thanks in large part to Rooney’s sobriety.

Videos by American Songwriter

Rascal Flatts already have tour dates planned for 2026, and currently have a Top 15 single, with “I Dare You“, a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

Few bands in country music have had success like Rascal Flatts. We’re taking a closer look at three essential Rascal Flatts songs, one every country music fan should know.

“Life Is A Highway”

“Life Is A Highway became somewhat of a mantra for Rascal Flatts. Out in 2006, the song is part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster film, Cars. Earlier this year, the trio released Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets, with collaborations on some of their biggest hits. It is also the name of their current tour.

Tom Cochrane is the sole writer of “Life Is A Highway”. He also released the song first, in 1991, becoming a hit for him in his native Canada. Chris LeDoux also released the song in 1999. But it’s the Flatt’s version that is the most memorable.

LeVox tells Songfacts that John Lasseter, head of Pixar at the time, hand-picked the song for Rascal Flatts to do for the film.

“Bless The Broken Road”

“Bless The Broken Road” came out in 2004 by Rascal Flatts, on their third studio album, Feels Like Today. Written by Marcus Hummon, Jeff Hannah, and Bobby Boyd, the song, like “Life Is A Highway”, had also been released by other artists. But it’s the Flatts who made it such a hit, staying at the top of the charts for five weeks.

Also a Top 30 on the Adult Contemporary chart, “Bless The Broken Road” is about in hindisght being thankful for the heartaches. The song says, “Every long-lost dream led me to where you are / Others who broke my heart, they were like Northern stars / Pointing me on my way into your loving arms / This much I know is true / That God blessed the broken road / That led me straight to you.”

“Bless The Broken Road” is one of the group’s biggest hits, but it could have been a big hit for a lot of other artists instead.

“It had over 150 holds, and it got to be a running gag with us,” Hanna tells The Boot. “In 2004, Brooks & Dunn had it on hold, and they were about to cut it, and I found out Rascal Flatts finally cut it. Then we got a call that said, ‘Not only did we cut your song, but it’s the next single!’”

“Prayin’ For Daylight”

It’s impossible to talk about important Rascal Flatts songs without talking about the song that started it all for them. Although not a No. 1 hit, it remains one of their more popular tunes.

Steve Bogard and Richard Giles are the writers of “Prayin’ For Daylight”. The song appears on Rascal Flatts’ eponymous debut album.

The song says, “Prayin’ for daylight, waitin’ for that morning sun / So I can act like my whole life ain’t goin’ wrong / Baby, come back to me, I swear I’ll make it right / Don’t make me spend another lonely night / Prayin’ for daylight.”

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio