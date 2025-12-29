3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Are Tailor-Made for Karaoke Night

If country music is the musical genre rooted in “three chords and the truth”, then that was never more clear than in the 1970s. There was something in the water (or whiskey) during that decade that helped the biggest artists of the day create some of the most memorable and sing-along-able songs ever.

Videos by American Songwriter

And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to dive into three country songs from the 1970s that will empower your next night out. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s tailor-made for karaoke night. I bet you can even get meemaw on stage to belt out a couple of these classic country tunes!

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson from ‘Waylon & Willie’ (1978)

This is the country song equivalent of the famous “Lemon” Volkswagen advertisement. The song, with a wry grin, is telling you not to pursue the very thing that draws you to it. Sung by outlaw country stars Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, it’s a perfect production that is indeed seemingly tailor-made for karaoke night.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1973)

You can’t go wrong singing Dolly Parton to a room full of strangers or a room full of friends. And it’s her song “Jolene” that is probably the most beloved and most recognizable. When someone tries to take the love of your life, you have to fight back. Parton did that in real life and in her music. So, sing with her about getting revenge on the person who still intimidates her. The dive bar will love it!

“One’s On The Way” by Loretta Lynn from ‘One’s On The Way’ (1971)

You know what karaoke bars love? A song with a little humor. And while this Loretta Lynn track is rooted in very real circumstances, it’s presented with a comical bent. It’s like a sitcom put to music. Indeed, Lynn’s tune will have the bar grinning and singing right along with you, verse after verse. So, fire it up at the next karaoke jam!

Photo by Sylvia Pitcher/Redferns