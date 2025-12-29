“Crossed Over the Rainbow Bridge”: Miranda Lambert Mourns a Heartbroken Loss

In 2010, Miranda Lambert watched as the music industry showered her with accolades thanks to songs like “White Liar.” Winning at the CMAs, the ACMs, and the CMT Awards, Lambert finished the year with a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “The House That Built Me.” Although a hit year for Lambert, she remembered 2010 as the moment she adopted her Chihuahua named Cher. While inseparable over the years, Lambert sadly announced that Cher had passed away.

Sharing a string of photos on her Instagram account, Lambert used the platform to celebrate the amazing life of Cher. Showing her throughout the years, the country singer wrote, “Cher gave us 15 years of love and all the chihuahua attitude and energy she had to give. And if you have ever had a chi chi you know what I mean. I adopted her from a shelter when she was 10 weeks old in 2010. I put her in my overalls pocket at the shelter and that was it!”

Celebrating Cher’s life and the attitude she brought to each situation, Lambert recalled taking her pet dog to the ACM Awards when they were held in Las Vegas. If that wasn’t enough, apparently, the singer made sure her dress matched the color of Cher.

Miranda Lambert Shares Downside To Being An “Animal Mom”

While thrilled to have Cher by her side, the small dog was somewhat of a good luck charm as she added, “I won that year so she did the whole press room with me. Like she has been doing it her whole life. She was on every tour I have done since. Thank you to her sweet soul for all the road miles she traveled.”

Fans filled the comment section with love as the post received over 43,000 likes. With Lambert and fans honoring the spunky life of Cher, the announcement came at a difficult time for Lambert. Just a few weeks ago, she announced that two of her miniature horses, Adrianna and Sugar Pie, passed away on the same day.

Loving the time she gets to share with each animal, Lambert promised those looking to add a pet to the family, “The best part about being an animal mom is the joy. The worst part is when the time comes to say goodbye.”

(Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images)