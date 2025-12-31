How To Watch ‘CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’ Featuring Vince Gill, Brandi Carlile, and Flavor Flav

2026 is finally here, and CNN is celebrating in a big way. The network is set to air all-day coverage on New Year’s Eve, which will culminate with CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Videos by American Songwriter

CNN’s New Year’s Eve programming will stream exclusively on CNN’s new streaming subscription platform, available to subscribers at CNN.com/AllAccess, on CNN’s mobile app, and on connected TV apps on Smart TVs.

Pay TV subscribers can access the stream by logging in with their Pay TV credentials.

Viewers can also catch all the action via services including DIRECTV and Sling TV.

What to Expect from CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special

Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. ET with around-the-world coverage, with anchors reporting in from Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, London, Paris, and more. During the daytime hours, CNN broadcast performances from Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, Chris Isaak, OK Go, Flo Rida, Aly & AJ, Burna Boy, and Cheat Codes with Cee Lo Green.

The primetime special will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The show will feature appearances from Stephen Colbert, Florence + The Machine, RAYE, Oz Perlman, Amy Sedaris, Brandi Carlile, Aloe Blacc, Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell, B.J. Novak, Leanne Morgan, and Sarah Sherman.

Fans can expect performances from Robyn, Shakira, Brandy and Monica, and Bryan Adams from locations across the country including New York, New Orleans, the Bahamas, Florida, and Arizona.

At 12:30 a.m. ET, CNN’s coverage will move to Austin, Texas, where Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will count down to the new year in the central time zone. That portion of the broadcast will feature performances from Vince Gill and The Head and The Heart, as well as interviews with Flavor Flav and Ariana Madix.

Ahead of the show, CNN posted a sit down between Cohen and Cooper. In the video, the guys chatted about their many New Year’s Eves together. They also expressed excitement about ringing in 2026 side-by-side.

“The most important thing is, of all, I get to spend New Year’s Eve with you,” Cohen told his long-time pal. Cooper responded, “Aw, I look forward to it.”

(Photo by Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)