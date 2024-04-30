Every Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Has Charted on the Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which, in a delightful surprise for Swifties, actually turned out to be a double album called The Anthology. Now, according to the Billboard Hot 100, every song on that album has appeared on the chart. With the inclusion of her runaway hit from 2019, “Cruel Summer,” her total comes to 32 songs on the Hot 100 in a week.

She dominates the top 14 entries, which are, in order, “Fortnight” feat. Post Malone, “Down Bad,” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” “The Tortured Poets Department,” “So Long, London,” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Florida!!!” feat. Florence + The Machine, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”, “Guilty as Sin,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “loml,” “The Alchemy,” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

The rest of the entries are in the following order, per a report from Billboard—

No. 20 “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

No. 21 “Clara Bow”

No. 23 “thanK you aIMee”

No. 24 “So High School”

No. 25 “The Black Dog”

No. 26 “imgonnagetyouback”

No. 30 “The Albatross”

No. 32 “The Prophecy”

No. 34 “I Hate It Here”

No. 35 “How Did It End?”

No. 36 “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

No. 39 “I Look in People’s Windows”

No. 41 “Cruel Summer” which fell from No. 13 after four weeks

No. 44 “Cassandra”

No. 46 “Peter”

No. 47 “The Bolter”

No. 51 “The Manuscript”

No. 55 “Robin”

Taylor Swift Holds the Record for the Most Songs on the Hot 100 in a Week for Women

While Taylor Swift doesn’t hold the overall record for most songs on the Hot 100 in a week—this goes to Morgan Wallen, who charted 36 songs in a week last year—she does hold the current record for women in a single week.

However, she did chart 26 songs in the Top 40, beating out Drake’s record of 22 when his album For All The Dogs debuted last year. Overall, Swift now has 263 Hot 100 entries in her career. She falls just behind Drake who has 330 career entries.

Swift has set multiple sales records as well, with The Tortured Poets Department selling 2.61 million units in its debut week. She is beat only by Adele’s 25, which sold 3.48 million units in 2015. Additionally, this is Swift’s 14th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. She ties Jay-Z in that record, but is beat only by The Beatles, who have 19.

Featured Image by JC Olivera/Getty Images