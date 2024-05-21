Kelly Clarkson Just Smashed Yet Another Cover, Leaving Fans Begging for a Post Malone Duet

On a recent showing of her daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson opened with a Post Malone cover for Kellyoke. Post has seen a surge of popularity after his performance at the ACM Awards, in which he sang two of his own songs and then did an impromptu acapella duet of “Ramblin’ Man” with Reba McEntire. He proved to the country music world that he wants to carve out a space for himself.

Now, Clarkson has covered “Something Real” with her talented backup singers, launching into the song with explosive force in her vocals. She hit the high notes with precision, and included her full band in the production. This small detail amped up the segment, showcasing the song’s interesting arrangement.

Fans in the YouTube comments were clamoring for a duet between Post Malone and Kelly Clarkson. One fan pleaded, “duet with Posty PLEAAASSSSEEEEEE.” Another wrote, “Whatta version!!! Is it just me or there were parts she sounds similar to post malone.. we need a duet asap! She keeps on collaborating with artists recently but no official duet…”

Kelly Clarkson to Return to The Voice for Season 25 Finale

Kelly Clarkson stepped away from The Voice after season 21, and hasn’t made any moves to return to the big red chairs. However, she will make an appearance on the season finale to celebrate 25 seasons of the show.

Tonight, May 21, The Voice is bringing in some special guests to help cheer on the finalists. Former coaches Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, and Nick Jonas will show up, as well as Clarkson and Gwen Stefani, although she’ll be returning to the show officially next season.

There will also be performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles. Additionally, the current coaches will perform duets with their contestants, and the winner will finally be crowned. Tune in at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC, or show up early at 8 p.m. for a recap of last night’s episode.

Featured Image via YouTube/The Kelly Clarkson Show