Will Moseley Has the Perfect Response To Losing ‘American Idol’ to Abi Carter

Will Moseley made a name for himself during his stint on American Idol. The Georgia native’s powerful pipes carried him to the final round of the competition. However, when the votes were counted, Abi Carter took home the big win. Recently, Moseley revealed that he’s not giving up on making a living doing what he loves.

Yesterday (May 20), Moseley took to social media to share his thoughts on American Idol and his plans for the future. “Feeling incredibly blessed to have been a part of this amazing journey,” he began. “Finishing this journey on a high note and this is just the beginning,” he added. “Get ready America, because this is just the launch pad of my music career. Here comes Will,” Moseley concluded.

Will Moseley Has Already Released Music

American Idol fans who are missing Will Moseley’s voice are in luck. He currently has six songs available to stream on Spotify. He released most of them before his stint on American Idol. Additionally, he wrote or co-wrote five of the six songs.

Moseley released his debut song “Coming Down” in January 2023. Then, in March of the same year, he released “Fishing for a Living.” “Gone for Good” and “Somewhere in the Middle” followed, dropping in September and November respectively.

Moseley released “Why” in April while he was on American Idol. His most recent release, “Good Book Bad” hit streaming services last Friday (May 17). It was the first of his songs that he didn’t write or co-write. Thomas Archer, Jordan Walker, and Lalo Guzman co-penned the song.

Moseley spoke about the song in a press release. He said that it is “a song that just instantly connects. From the first time I heard a demo of the song, I knew the guys that wrote it had something very special,” he shared. “I was honored to be a part of it. It’s a song that takes you through bad decisions, unexpected blessings, and the trails of life while always reminding you where the answers are found,” he explained.

Then, he discussed why the song resonates with him. “I’ve had friends in these exact situations and have had my fair share of screw-ups and I think that’s what makes the song so special to me,” he revealed.

Moseley has already garnered more than a million streams across his releases. He’ll be an artist to watch in the coming months.

Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images