Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ – Plus, What We Hope to Hear

Taylor Swift threw a curveball during the 2024 GRAMMY Awards by announcing the release of a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

While many fans expected a surprise from Swift during the night, the pervasive rumor was that she was going to release Reputation (Taylor’s Version). But, the Swift we all know and love routinely defies expectations. The surprise album announcement was just the latest example of that affinity.

We don’t know much about the impending album yet but check out everything that has been revealed and our hopes for this era of Swift’s career, below.

Swift revealed the album’s title while accepting her 13th GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. “13 is my favorite number, I don’t know if I’ve told you that,” Swift cheekily told the audience. The Swifties (who already expected a big announcement) were on the edge of their seat while Swift started skirting around the idea of a surprise.

Though it wasn’t the surprise many fans anticipated, it was arguably better. The Tortured Poets Department (which will arrive on April 19) is very different than Swift’s other album titles, hinting at a possible sonic evolution for Swift.

The Cover

Shortly after announcing the album, the accompanying cover was dropped on social media. The relatively simple cover is also worlds apart from the rest of her catalog. The black and white image sees Swift sprawled out on a bed with the title hanging overhead.

Check out the cover, below.

The Manifesto

In the same post that included the album cover, Swift posted a taste of the project. The selection of poetry presumably sums up the album’s thesis.

And so I enter into evidence

My Tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick,

tick,

tick

of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All’s fair in love and poetry…

Sincerly,

The Chairman

of The Tortured Poets Department

With that poem in mind, we can surmise that this album will concern love (as most of her albums do) and feature deeply candid writing that doesn’t pull any punches (as most of her albums do).

The Number of Songs

According to Swift’s website, the album will feature 16 songs and one bonus track titled, “The Manuscript.” Swift already has vinyl, tape, CD, and digital versions of the album ready for pre-order.

Find more information on pre-ordering the album, HERE.

Our Hopes for the Album

The Tortured Poets Department suggests a softer musicality than we heard on Midnights. We hope to see Swift return to her folklore/evermore days, leaning into a singer-songwriter sonic direction.

The album cover only adds to that theory. Swift has no trouble stripping down (metaphorically) in her songs. With the intimate cover in mind, we see her only strengthening that skill on this impending project.

