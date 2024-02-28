Ex-Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals He and His Bodyguards Once Beat Up Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil

Founding Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor reveals that he once brawled with an unlikely nemesis, Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil.

During a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, Taylor was asked if there was anything he regretted when he looked back at his long, successful music career.

“I never had the weird, pervy, f—ed-up experiences that a lot of people talk about,” the 63-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer maintained. “The worst s— was Vince Neil trying to fight me, and my bodyguards having to sort him out.”

Taylor explained with a laugh that Neil “turned up with some f—ing biker dudes, so [the body guards] beat the s— out of them as well!”

2005 Neil Interview About Feud with Duran Duran

The British musician revealed no other details about the incident, although a 2005 interview Neil did may shed some light on why he might have had a beef with Duran Duran.

In the interview, which was posted by Blabbermouth.net, but apparently originated at ContactMusic.com, Neil was complaining about how Mötley Crüe had been getting criticized for its band members using separate buses while on tour.

“We’ve had some crap thrown at us recently because we opted to travel on four separate tour buses which must mean we hate each other, which is bulls—,” Neil said. “If you could afford to do it every band in the f—ing world would!”

The singer continued, “I read this thing where those f—heads in Duran Duran were like, ‘We all travel together and that’s the only way to tour and it just shows how fucked up Mötley Crüe is.’ I was like, ‘Who the f— are you to tell us how f—ed up we are!’”

About Andy Taylor’s Illness, Latest Solo Album & More

Taylor, who released his third solo album, Man’s a Wolf to Man, in September 2023, revealed in 2022 that he was battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

According to Classic Rock, Taylor, who resides in Ibiza, Spain, currently is undergoing radiation treatment in the U.K. with hopes that it will extend his life.

Taylor played with Duran Duran from 1980 to 1986, and from 2000 to 2006. He also contributed to the group’s 2023 studio album, Danse Macabre. He also was famously a member of the supergroup The Power Station, which also featured Duran Duran bassist John Taylor, singer Robert Palmer, and Chic drummer Tony Thompson.

