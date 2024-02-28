The National and The War on Drugs Announce Co-Headlining Tour: How To Buy Tickets

The National and The War on Drugs have just announced their co-headlining Zen Diagram Tour slated for later this year. The two rock bands will be beginning their tour in Gilford at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in September before wrapping up in México City at the Palacio de los Deportes in October.

While The National and The War on Drugs are two exciting acts in their own right, the tour will be supported by Lucius for most of the dates as well. That’s three amazing headliners all on one tour, giving fans a unique opportunity they shouldn’t miss.

If you want to see The National and The War on Drugs live together on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The National is one of the most critically acclaimed rock bands from the early 2000s. They’ve been nominated for enough awards to make any band jealous, including multiple Grammys, NME Awards, and the prestigious Spike Video Game Award.

The War on Drugs is another decorated and venerated band. Some of their most notable achievements include their 2018 Grammy win for their album A Deeper Understanding, and a Grammy nomination for their 2023 hit song “Harmonia’s Dream”.

While we don’t yet know the setlist that any of the acts will be performing, all three have enough hits between them for a stellar show. Some of their most well-known songs include The National’s “Lemonworld,” The War on Drugs’ “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” and Lucius’ “Turn It Around.”

All three of these performers have sold out previous tours and the Zen Diagram looks to do the same. If you want to see The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius share the same stage, head to StubHub for official tickets or click here.

09/12 – Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

09/13 – New York City, New York – Forest Hills Stadium

09/14 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

09/16 – Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – TD Pavilion at the Mann

09/19 – Laval, Quebec, Canada – Place Bell

09/20 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Budweiser Stage

09/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

09/24 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

09/25 – Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

09/26 – Madison, Wisconsin – Breese Stevens Field

09/28 – Denver, Colorado – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

09/29 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Granary Live

10/01 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

10/02 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

10/03 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

10/06 – Berkeley, California – Greek Theatre

10/07 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl

10/10 – México City, México – Palacio de los Deportes

FAQs

When do tickets for The National and The War on Drugs’ 2024 Zen Diagram Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of The National and The War on Drugs’ shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to The National and The War on Drugs Zen Diagram Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see The National and The War on Drugs’ tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for The National and The War on Drugs’ Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for The National and The War on Drugs’ Zen Diagram tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do The National and The War on Drugs tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for The National and The War on Drugs Zen Diagram 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like The National or The War on Drugs are offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of The National’s and The War on Drugs’ latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Zen Diagram 2024 Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest The National and The War on Drugs tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, The National and The War on Drugs merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for The National and The War on Drugs’ Tour?

Lucius will be joining The National and The War on Drugs for their latest tour for all shows except for the final show in México City.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

