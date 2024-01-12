Ex-KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Recalls Being Electrocuted Onstage in New Trailer for ‘10,000 Volts’ Solo Album

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley recalls the incident that inspired him to write the classic 1977 KISS song “Shock Me” in a new video offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his forthcoming solo album, 10,000 Volts.

In the clip, Frehley notes that the new album’s electricity-themed title track put him in mind of “Shock Me,” which he wrote after a scary occurrence during a 1976 KISS concerts.

“‘10,000 Volts’ is just a kicka– rock ‘n’ roll song, and I identify with it because I was electrocuted while I was on stage with KISS in Lakeland, Florida,” he explains. “And that was one of the reasons I wrote ‘Shock Me.’”

He adds, “And then, me and [10,000 Volts collaborator] Steve [Brown] came up with ‘10,000 Volts.’ You know, I would say that ‘10,000 Volts’ is as good as the song ‘Shock Me.’”

More About “Shock Me”

The incident took place at a December 12, 1976, show at Lakeland Civic Center. During the first song, Frehley was electrocuted when he touched the railing of a metal staircase that wasn’t grounded. The concert was delayed 30 minutes, but Frehley was able to return and finish the show. He wrote “Shock Me” by himself, and it became the first KISS song to feature him on lead vocals. The tune appeared on KISS’ sixth studio album, Love Gun. It also was released as the B-side of the group’s Top-30 hit “Christine Sixteen.”

10,000 Volts Details

As previously reported, 10,000 Volts will be released on February 23. The project featured Frehley collaborating closely with Brown, who is the lead guitarist of the veteran New Jersey glam-metal band Trixter.

“We just hit it off from the beginning,” Frehley says in the video about working with Brown. “You know, when me and Steve collaborate, magic happens.”

The 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also discusses the positive feedback he’s been receiving about the record.

“I’ve played it for a lot of people whose opinions I cherish and trust, and it’s always the same reaction: ‘This is some of the best songs you’ve ever written,’” he notes. “I always felt that … if you make a great record, the music speaks for itself.”

At the end of the clip, Frehley shares his excitement about getting to play his new material in concert.

“All I can say is I know that I love this record,” he declares. “I believe my fans are gonna love it, and I can’t wait to perform some of these songs live, because they kill.”

10,000 Volts is available for pre-order now in multiple formats.

2024 Tour Plans

Frehley currently has nine confirmed concerts this year, according to his official websites’ tour page. The schedule is plotted out from a January 25 show in Frankfort, Kentucky, through a June 28 gig in Marion, Illinois.

In addition, the veteran rocker also taking part in the 2024 Monsters of Rock Cruise, which is scheduled for March 2-7. Visit MonstersofRockCruise.com for more details.

Tickets for the Frehley’s shows are available via various outlets, including StubHub.

