Watch Ace Frehley Jam with Space Aliens in Video for New Song “Walkin’ on the Moon”

They don’t call him “Space Ace” for nothing. Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley takes viewers on a fun and rocking trip into outer space in the music video for his new song, “Walkin’ on the Moon.” The melodic rock tune appears on Frehley’s forthcoming solo album, 10,000 Volts, which will be released on February 23.

The sci-fi-inspired clip begin with Frehley being beamed down from a flying saucer onto the moon’s surface. Once there, the 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is approached by an alien, who hands him an electric guitar.

Frehley then begins to play and sing the song, and is accompanied by two other aliens, who rock out with him while jamming on inflatable guitar toys.

As the video proceeds, we see Frehley sporting a few different outfits and playing some different guitars, as animated stars swirl around.

At the end of the clip, the picture goes black, and we then see Frehley sleeping on a couch with his arm around a guitar.

The rocker’s girlfriend comes into frame and says, “Ace, you gotta wake up. We gotta go.”

Frehley stirs and says, “Wow, you would not believe this dream I had. I was on the moon with aliens. Completely blew my mind. I’m so glad you woke me up. Get me out of here!”

Fans React to New Song and Video

A bunch of Frehley’s fans showed the video and the song love by posting in the comments section of his YouTube channel.

“Well done ACE,” one fan wrote. “Cool tune and a fun video. Been a fan since 1976. Looking forward to the new album.”

A second posted a comment that read, “Staying true to your style, epic bro. Solo kicked ass, main riff hook is chromatically off the charts! Had me hooked when [I] heard the clip last week. Great job man you’re the best.”

A third fan wrote, “Ace jamming with some ET’s rocking a great tune…what’s not to love. Way to go Spaceman!!!”

About 10,000 Volts

“Walkin’ on the Moon” is available now via digital formats. It is the second advance single released from 10,000 Volts, following the title track. As previously reported, Frehley recorded 10,000 Volts in close collaboration with Steve Brown, lead guitarist of the veteran New Jersey glam-metal band Trixter.

Frehley’s 2024 Tour Plans

Frehley recently played his first three concerts of 2024, and he gave the new album’s title track its live debut at the shows.

The guitarist currently has six more confirmed U.S. concerts, plotted out from a March 28 show in New York City through a June 28 gig in Marion, Illinois.

In addition, Frehley also is taking part in the 2024 Monsters of Rock Cruise, which is scheduled for March 2-7. Visit MonstersofRockCruise.com for more details.

Tickets for the Frehley’s shows are available via various outlets, including StubHub.

