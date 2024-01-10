Ex-KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Unveils New 2024 Tour Dates; Shares His “Ins and Outs” List for 2024

In a recent radio interview, Ace Frehley promised that he would be touring this year in support of his forthcoming album 10,000 Volts, and now the ex-KISS guitarist has started adding shows to his 2024 schedule.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced five new spring concerts in March and April, as well as a June 28 show in Marion, Illinois. The spring performances run from a March 28 date at Sony Hall in New York City through an April 13 concert in Carteret, New Jersey.

[Buy Ace Frehley Concert Tickets]

Frehley also has three previously announced shows scheduled this month, on January 25 in Frankfort, Kentucky; January 26 in Anderson, Indiana; and January 27 in Nashville, Indiana.

A post on Frehley’s website reports that more tour dates will be announced “in the coming days.”

[RELATED: Ace Frehley Says New Album Will Make Ex-KISS Bandmates “Look Like Imbeciles,” Claps Back at Paul Stanley & Gene Simmons]

VIP packages for all of the concerts can be purchased at AceFrehley.com. Tickets for the shows are available via various outlets, including StubHub.

Monsters of Rock Cruise Details

In addition, the veteran rocker will be taking part in the 2024 Monsters of Rock Cruise. The nautical extravaganza set sails from Miami on March 2 and visits Jamaica and the Bahamas before returning to port on March 7. The cruise’s lineup also includes Joe Satriani, Extreme, The Darkness, Quiet Riot, Queensrÿche, Winger, Glenn Hughes, and many more.

Frehley’s “Ins and Outs” List

In other news, Frehley has posted a New Year’s resolution-style list on his social media sites of his “ins and outs” for 2024.

The “in” category includes the following:

-Get closer to God

-Practice more self-care

-Be more self disciplined and practice guitar more

-Spend more time with family and friends

-Focus on the positives.

And here’s Frehley’s “out” list:

-Negative self talk

-Clutter

-Unhealthy food choices

-Let go of toxic people

-Allowing bad news affect me.

About Frehley’s 10,000 Volts Album

As previously reported, 10,000 Volts will be released on February 23. Frehley co-wrote and co-produced the album with Steve Brown, lead guitarist of the veteran New Jersey glam-metal band Trixter. The record is available for pre-order in multiple formats now.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission