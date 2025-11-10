Exclusive: Acclaimed Actor-Musician Victoria Blade Premieres “It’s Christmastime Again”

Actor and musician Victoria Blade is a double-threat. Fans know her from television shows like Swarm and WandaVision, but they also know her through her songs—catchy, well-crafted offerings that often include ukulele and thoughtful, bright vocals.

Here today (November 10), American Songwriter is proud to premiere Blade’s latest musical release—just in time for the holidays. It’s a head-bobbing track about the ultimate holiday, and Blade delivers it with grace and magnetism. The tune might just be your new fave for the season. Check out our exclusive premiere of the new track and a brief conversation with the charismatic Blade below.

The Los Angeles-based Blade will release a new EP, Songs For The Holidays, Vol. 1, on November 28, and her next acting gig is portraying Carly in the forthcoming holiday rom-com Merv, which stars Zooey Deschanel and is out on Amazon Prime on December 10.

American Songwriter: How does music influence your acting career and vice versa?

Victoria Blade: They support me like two best friends keeping me creative! Music has really been a safe place and a respite for me from my acting career. I’ve always let it be a free space—free from any specific expectations. Whereas acting was always going to be my job, I expected it to pay the bills and have embraced it as a business. I still feel creative and passionate about acting, but at the end of the day, it’s a job. I like having that professional lens to it. Whereas music has no boundaries, it’s 100% mine, you know? Music keeps me feeling connected and powerful, no matter what’s going on in the TV/Film industry. I’ve actually developed a TV series inspired by my songs, so the plan is for them to overlap more and more.

AS: Can you share a quick story for each art form when you felt really fulfilled by both?

VB: I loved working on Merv and getting to play and improvise with Zooey. I felt very relaxed with the amazing crew. There was a scene where I got to improvise the ending beat, giving them options for editing in post-production. Hearing the crew laugh after the director calls cut is the BEST feeling in the world. After I wrapped my role, one of the producers called and told me they loved my scenes and were writing me into more! That was amazing and so so complimentary.

A great recent moment in music, I was working really hard this fall to get the holiday songs finished in time. My co-producer sent me the final masters and I sat there at midnight listening, crying by the end of the last song. I was really emotionally impacted by the beauty, honesty and hard work of everyone involved and felt so happy and so proud.

AS: Tell me the origin of this new EP and the single “It’s Christmastime Again” we’re premiering today.

VB: I adore the holidays. My grandmother and mom always made it really special and put a lot of effort into baking, crafting, and decorating. I grew up in Michigan and have fond memories of waking up to the first snowfall of the season and listening to Nat King Cole and Elvis. I’ve played these songs on the new EP live for years at holiday parties with friends, and now it’s time to share them with the world!

“It’s Christmastime Again” was inspired by a conversation with a friend. They were feeling uninspired about the plight of the artist or something like that, and I remember feeling like, “No! We write our own story, and we have to empower ourselves and think big!” I felt fired up, and this song felt like a cry to keep going and keep believing.

VB: I write a song! Or pray. First of all, I love your impression of my career, that’s cool. From the perspective of a working actor-musician, I confront seemingly insurmountable obstacles often. It can be extremely discouraging. But at the end of the day, I’ve always had a deep knowing that this is my purpose. To be an actor and to write songs and be a part of the world in that way is my calling. I’m a very spiritual person, so I pray and try to really listen to some wisdom that maybe I don’t have yet, or a perspective shift that I haven’t thought of. Sometimes, if I hit a low point, I’ll just get out my guitar and start pray/singing, I’ll be crying and just processing grief, and I’ll start to hear a song from God, it’s always wildly beautiful and full of hope.

Photo via Victoria Blade