Exclusive: Asher HaVon Reveals the Career Endeavor That Must “Sit in the Back Seat” After ‘The Voice’ Win

Asher HaVon was crowned the winner of The Voice on May 21 following a season of powerhouse vocals. He wowed the coaches and viewers at home with his talent and purely authentic self, helping him survive through the Blind Auditions, to the Battle Rounds, Playoffs, and eventually the Live Finale. Part of Team Reba, he made a heartfelt promise to her that he wouldn’t let her down following his big win.

Recently speaking with American Songwriter, Asher discussed his time on the show, his future plans—which include a few short films—as well as his history-making win as the first openly gay champion of The Voice.

As far as other creative endeavors go, Asher was working on a short film when he auditioned for The Voice. Titled The Cure, there is not much information out there about he film. Asher did, however, share his plans for his filmmaking career as it related to his music career.

When asked about the film, Ahser replied, “We were working on that and then I won The Voice, so now The Cure, The Medicine—everything— done, just pause. It now has to sit in the back seat.”

It looks like Asher HaVon has a couple of short films up his sleeve that have taken to the back burner after his win. On his official website, there is a poster for The Cure that announces it is “coming soon.” However, fans might be better off following Asher’s music career instead, as that seems to be what he is spending his time and energy on at the moment.

Asher HaVon is “So Proud” To Be the First LBGTQ Winner of The Voice

Before Asher HaVon won The Voice, he won the hearts of viewers watching along with his incredible vocals, amazing fashion sense, and authentic personality. He didn’t try to put on an act as he took the stage every week. He merely performed with his heart and proved that being yourself is the most important aspect of life.

When asked how he felt being the first openly gay winner of The Voice, Asher responded that he was “so proud.” He added, “Anything is possible. And you can be your authentic self. You can show up however you want to show up. What’s for you is for you, and nothing could ever change that.”

Words of wisdom from the new champion of season 25. Asher HaVon will be one to watch closely as his career flourishes following The Voice.

