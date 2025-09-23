3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Season 28’s Manny Costello—the Girl Dad Country Singer and Reba Show Enthusiast

The Voice is returning for its 28th season tonight, September 22. As always, a group of burgeoning singers will take the voice stage, hoping to grab the attention of at least one celebrity coach—Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, or Snoop Dogg.

As a sneak peek of tonight’s premiere, learn three facts about season 28 contestant Manny Costello. You can watch Costello’s blind audition at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. First, here’s a little bit about the man behind the voice.

Voice Contestant Costello is a Country Artist

Country artists tend to perform well on The Voice. The genre’s focus on vocal ability and song interpretation makes it commonplace on a show about both. Costello is one of the most recent country artists to try their hand at the Voice stage.

Though we will have to wait for tonight’s audition to hear all of the judges’ comments on Costello, we can reveal that he was compared to some pretty big names in country. Check out the premiere tonight to find out which artists they were.

Costello is a “Girl Dad”

You can pick a “girl dad” from the bunch. It’s easy to see when a man has many girls in his life. He has a special something that you can see from a mile away. Costello is a “girl dad.” The 28-year-old’s fatherhood was a driving reason for him to audition for The Voice. He hoped to be an inspiration to his family by experiencing the journey of this show. Costello is known to watch The Reba Show with his daughters.

Costello’s audition song reflected his sentimental reason for joining the show. Costello called upon a country legend to help earn recognition from the celebrity coaches.

He Writes Original Music

Not all Voice contestants are at a point in their career where they can think about original music. Most are adept cover artists with undeniable talent. Costello, however, has begun to think about his own sound. His social media flexes not only his vocal talent but his songwriting chops, too.

Costello is following a long line of country songwriters with a track he previewed on his Instagram, “Drowning in the Whiskey.” It’s a simple, singer-songwriter-type track that feels at home in today’s country landscape. Trying his hand at songwriting will undoubtedly show the Voice judges that Costello is ready to launch his career.

