3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Star Aiden Ross, Season 28’s First Four-Chair Turn

It feels like just yesterday that The Voice viewers crowned Adam David the winner of season 27, capping off an incredible underdog arc and coach Michael Bublé’s second straight victory. Now a new season is almost underway, with Bublé returning to defend his title against fellow veteran coaches Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. One artist, Aiden Ross, has already inspired an all-out brawl with his four-chair turn Blind Audition of Adele’s “Love in the Dark.” Here are three things you should know about the 20-year-old college sophomore who had Niall Horan dancing.

He’s Been Singing Since High School

Before auditioning for The Voice, Aiden Ross got his start singing on his family’s farm in high school. As a student at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Texas, he found success with the on-campus contemporary acapella group, A-Side. In December 2022, A-Side placed third at an acapella competition, competing against 13 other groups from high school and college.

At that competition, Ross not only excelled with the group, but also on his own, receiving an award for best soloist. He performed “Everything I Did to Get to You” by Ben Platt.

He’s Studying Industrial Engineering

The pop-soul singer-songwriter is balancing his burgeoning music career with his undergrad studies at Texas A&M University in College Station.

“I think being 20 years old, I’m starting to figure out who I am. I think a coach would help me as a writer and just the type of artist I want to be… This is the moment that could change the course of my entire life,” Ross said in an early screening of The Voice season 28 premiere, which airs Monday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

He Released Music Pre-‘The Voice’

While many The Voice hopefuls are true newcomers to music, this clearly isn’t true in Ross’ case. He recently dropped his debut single, a plaintive ballad called “Everything and More.”

According to his official website, Ross aims to “[capture] real feelings in simple, relatable ways” with his songwriting.

Tune into The Voice season 28 premiere to see who Ross picks.

