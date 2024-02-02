Luke Bryan Announces Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024

Luke Bryan is plotting his next trek across North America. The Mind of a Country Boy Tour will kick off in Canada this spring before hitting cities across the United States. Bryan will bring a laundry list of supporting acts with him on the tour. Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, and DJ Rock will provide support on various dates. Tickets go on sale February 9.

The Mind of a Country Boy Tour will kick off at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on April 17. Bryan will play a total of four Canadian shows before coming to the States. His first US date on the tour will be at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on June 13. The tour wraps up with a show at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 12.

Bryan’s fan club members get the first presale tickets. They’ll become available on Tuesday, February 6 at 8 a.m. local time. That presale ends Thursday, February 8 at 10 p.m. Citibank cardholders will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Check Ticketmaster for presales. When tickets go on sale to the public on February 9, StubHub will be the place to go. StubHub’s FanProtect program ensures that all tickets are legitimate and scam-free.

These tickets won’t last long, so set a reminder and head to StubHub to get yours before they’re gone.

4/17—Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

4/18—Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

4/24—Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

4/25—Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

6/13—Jacksonville, Florida @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/14—Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

6/15—Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

6/21—Endicott, New York @ En-Joie Golf Course

6/22—Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/27—Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena

6/28—Detroit, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/11—Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/12—Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

7/13—Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

7/18—Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion

7/19—Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion

7/26—Omaha, Nebraska @ CHI Health Center Omaha

7/27—Ridgedale, Missouri @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

7/28—St. Louis, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/01—Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

8/02—Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater\

8/08—San Diego, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/09—Los Angeles, California @ The Kia Forum

8/10—San Bernardino, California @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

8/15—Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center

8/17—Atlanta, Georgia @ Truist Park

8/22—Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center

8/24—Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

8/25—Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field

9/05—Somerset, Wisconsin @ Somerset Amphitheater

9/07—Noblesville, Indiana @ Ruoff Music Center

9/12—West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage

