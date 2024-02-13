Luke Bryan Announces Mind Of A Country Boy Tour: How To Buy Tickets And Upcoming Dates

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has just announced the Mind of a Country Boy Tour for 2024, where he’s set to play in arenas and amphitheaters across the country. He’ll be starting his 2024 tour in Calgary, Alberta, Canada at the massive Scotiabank Saddledome in mid-April before wrapping up his latest run of dates in Tampa, Florida later in September.

Videos by American Songwriter

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

If you’ve never seen Luke Bryan live, this may be the best concert tour to do it. The country superstar is bringing a wide variety of supporting acts with him, adding even more layers to his live shows. Some of the most notable acts coming on the road with Luke Bryan include Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, Meghan Patrick, and more.

If you want to see Luke Bryan live on his latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Luke Bryan’s latest tour is named after his upcoming album, Mind of a Country Boy. He’s probably going to be playing some songs from the album, but fans can also look forward to some of the singer’s older hits, including “That’s My Kind of Night” and “Drunk on You”.

The singer-songwriter has more awards than most other artists can even dream of. While we’ve mentioned the five Entertainer of the Year awards, Luke Bryan also has multiple People’s Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Tickets to Luke Bryan’s Mind of a Country Boy Tour are moving quickly. If you’re looking forward to seeing the country singer this summer, we suggest buying your tickets now. To get official tickets to any of Luke Bryan’s shows, head to StubHub or click here.

04/17 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada – Scotiabank Saddledome

04/18 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

04/24 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada – SaskTel Centre

04/25 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – Canada Life Centre

06/13 – Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

06/14 – Orange Beach, Alabama – The Wharf Amphitheater

06/15 – Orange Beach, Alabama – The Wharf Amphitheater

06/21 – Endicott, New York – En-Joie Golf Course

06/22 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

06/27 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

06/28 – Detroit, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/11 – Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/12 – Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

07/13 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

07/18 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion

07/19 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion

07/26 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center Omaha

07/27 – Ridgedale, Missouri – Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

07/28 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/01 – Idaho Falls, Idaho – Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

08/02 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/08 – San Diego, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/09 – Los Angeles, California – The Kia Forum

08/10 – San Bernardino, California – Glen Helen Amphitheater

08/15 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

08/17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Truist Park

08/22 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

08/24 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

08/25 – Chicago, Illinois – Wrigley Field

09/05 – Somerset, Wisconsin – Somerset Amphitheater

09/07 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center

09/12 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/14 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

FAQs

When do tickets for the Luke Bryan 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Luke Bryan’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Luke Bryan Mind of a Country Boy 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Luke Bryan’s Mind of a Country Boy 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Luke Bryan 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Luke Bryan 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Luke Bryan tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Luke Bryan Mind of a Country Boy 2024 tour?

If you’re a member of Luke Bryan’s fan club, the Nut House, you can enter yourself into a lottery for a chance to meet the singer live. Other than that, it doesn’t look like Luke Bryan is offering any meet-and-greets for his tour.

While we’ve listed all of Luke Bryan’s latest shows for his 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Luke Bryan Mind of a Country 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Luke Bryan tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Luke Bryan merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Luke Bryan’s Mind of a Country Boy 2024 Tour?

Luke Bryan will be joined by different supporting acts and openers depending on the city and venue he’s playing in. His opening acts include Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, and DJ Rock.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.