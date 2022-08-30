Exclusive Premiere: New “Humpty Dumpty” Animated Video from Raffi and Lindsay Munroe

American Songwriter is premiering the latest animated video by legendary kids songwriter and performer Raffi and his collaborator Lindsay Munroe.

The new video is the accompanying work to the duo’s rendition of the classic nursery rhyme, “Humpty Dumpty.” The song comes on their latest album, Nursery Rhymes for Kinder Times.

“Parents and kids will love these fun, positive adaptations of old and outdated nursery rhymes,” says Raffi of the new video. “Such a joy to work with the updated lyrics and create some new melodies for them. Lindsay Munroe’s lovely voice and her daughters’ charming vocals bring much delight to this album.”

Says Munroe, “It was so wonderful working with Raffi on this special album full of kind nursery rhymes for a new generation. These charming, whimsical songs have important messages of kindness, empathy, and gratitude. It’s been a joy hearing from families and educators who love these songs as much as my kids and I do.”

Raffi and Munroe released their album, Nursery Rhymes for Kinder Times, earlier this year in May. It is available on CD and digital HERE. Fans can check out videos of other tracks, like “Three Kind Mice” HERE, and the lullaby, “Rock-A-Bye Baby” HERE.

According to a press statement about the record, “The concept behind Nursery Rhymes for Kinder Times came from Pam Gittleman, a preschool music teacher of more than 20 years and a member of the 2020/2021 Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative. In her classroom, Gittleman noticed that her young students were increasingly unfamiliar with traditional nursery rhymes.”

“It came as no surprise that young parents, teachers, and caregivers were avoiding these rhymes because so many of them are inappropriate and outdated for today’s children,” said Gittleman.

She added, “While you’ll recognize many of the beloved characters from traditional nursery rhymes, these are not the same rhymes that our parents and grandparents recited. Rather than three blind mice whose tails get cut off and a baby that falls out of a tree ‘cradle and all,’ there are now three kind mice who help each other get some cheese, and a baby in a cradle who is visited by a loving brother and sister.”

The Grammy-nominated Raffi was interested in Gittleman’s idea and set to work to bring her lyrics to life, serving as the album’s composer, producer, and vocalist. To build a warm and enchanting musical world, Raffi incorporated a range of instrumentation, including the harp, the ukulele, trumpets, and even a bassoon. And songs on the record include “Baa Baa Bright Sheep” and “Jack and Jill.”

“These songs offer a breakthrough—a re-visioning of old and outdated nursery rhymes. I loved working with these updated lyrics and creating some new melodies for them,” added Raffi. “Lindsay Munroe’s voice has a charm all its own and her daughters’ voices add to the joy of this album.”

Munroe offers, “It was such a joy recording these charming, new nursery rhymes with Raffi. They promote kindness, empathy, and gratitude, and I’m happy to lend my voice to such a wonderful album. My daughters Emma and Mem were thrilled to sing on some of the songs too. We had such fun creating this album and I hope you enjoy it and sing along!”

Nursery Rhymes for Kinder Times tracklist:

1. Three Kind Mice

2. Diddle Diddle Dumpling

3. Sing A Song Of Six Cents

4. Ring Around Sweet Roses

5. Rock-A-Bye Baby

6. Jack And Jill

7. Hickory Dickory Dock

8. Baa Baa Bright Sheep

9. Humpty Dumpty

10. London Rain Is Falling Down

11. Eeny Meeney Miney Mo

12. Old Mother Hubbard

13. This Little Piggy

14. Hey Little Diddle

15. There Was A Nice Lady

Photo courtesy Waldmania PR