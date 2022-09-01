Exclusive Premiere: St. Paul & The Broken Bones Reveal New Live Video for “Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn” 

Following the release of the song, “Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn,” by St. Paul & The Broken Bones, American Songwriter is premiering the new live music video for the track.

The song comes on the band’s latest album, The Alien Coast. And the video was filmed at Arc Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

“’Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn’ is the exhale from the crazy dream that is The Alien Coast,” said the band’s Paul Janeway. “It was sung like a soft whisper, like calling back home just realizing you are missing home.

“It’s a song to my wife, about being stuck in this shitty hotel and wishing I could be with her, and we ended up making it whispery like you’re talking softly into the telephone,” added Janeway.

“I remember writing sketches for this song on some hotel notepad. I was lost in thought while looking at the ceiling and just missing home. I was trying not to write in cliches but ended up doing it anyway. The song is meant to sound like someone talking softly over a telephone call,” he continued. “A very hard song to sing because it has to be so delicately done.”

The new single is the final song on the 11-track The Alien Coast (the band’s first for ATO Records) and it provides the right closure to the album’s vivid dreamscape.

“The album was birthed through the idea of falling asleep in a hotel and having a sequence of nightmares,” says Janeway, “then waking up and missing home so badly.”

The group has been busy of late, having recently performed a two-song medley from their new album on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night television show, which you can watch HERE.

The band, who recently wrapped a tour with Fitz and the Tantrums, is continuing to tour the US throughout October. Check out the group’s upcoming fall dates HERE.

Check out the live video for “Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn” below:

Photo courtesy Shore Fire Media